Deri Protocol (DERI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $119,369.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $119,369.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00799767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014677 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,977,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,678,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

