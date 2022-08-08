Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.61

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

