Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($201.03) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($195.88) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday.

adidas stock opened at €171.56 ($176.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €171.29 and its 200-day moving average is €195.54. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

