Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $38,337.04 and approximately $16.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

