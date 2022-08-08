DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $195.48 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $195.48 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,553,810,289 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
