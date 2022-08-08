Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,099. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.