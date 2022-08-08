DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564-568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 42.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

