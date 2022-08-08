DinoX One Day Volume Hits $139,448.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $710,655.12 and approximately $139,448.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoX coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DinoX Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

