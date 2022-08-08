DinoX One Day Volume Hits $139,448.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $710,655.12 and approximately $139,448.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoX coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
DinoX Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.