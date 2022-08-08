DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at UBS Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 0.2 %

DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.