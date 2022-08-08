Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 3,263 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.81. 184,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

