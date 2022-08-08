Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 35,511 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. 119,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,708,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

