Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 5.6 %

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. 60,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.04. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

