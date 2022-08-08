Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $3.69 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $109.30. 76,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,726. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

