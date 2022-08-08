Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $7.19 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 149,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average of $146.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

