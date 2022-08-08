Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,033,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,211.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 388,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 359,176 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,590,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

