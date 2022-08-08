Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 2,043 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

