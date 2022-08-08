Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 13,254 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.51. 16,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

