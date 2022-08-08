Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 15,861 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $269.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.11 and a 200 day moving average of $267.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

