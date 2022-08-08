Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

VFC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.73. 55,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

