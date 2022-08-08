Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,196. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

