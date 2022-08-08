Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

CHTR traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,099. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

