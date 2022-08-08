Doliver Advisors LP Increases Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock remained flat at $26.76 during trading on Monday. 11,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,674. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.