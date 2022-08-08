Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.51 and its 200-day moving average is $358.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

