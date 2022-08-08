Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 223 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sony Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sony Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

