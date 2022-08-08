Doliver Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.06. 79,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

