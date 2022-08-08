Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,347,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,697.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.86. 4,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,601. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

