Doliver Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 130,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,804. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

