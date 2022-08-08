Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, hitting $256.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.