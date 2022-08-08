Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

