Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.25 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.57 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

