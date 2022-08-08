Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $542,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

About Domino's Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

