Donald John Olds Purchases 100,000 Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Donald John Olds purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,040.
Donald John Olds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald John Olds purchased 200,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
