Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,276. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $458.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,599,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,295,823.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,599,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,295,823.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,752.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 187,209 shares of company stock worth $2,922,072 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

