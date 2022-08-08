DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $101,187.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DASH traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,692. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

