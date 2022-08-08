DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $101,187.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,687,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,692. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

