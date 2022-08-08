DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 6%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.50. 231,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,943,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

DoorDash Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $4,075,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,522. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in DoorDash by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 305,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

