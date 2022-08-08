Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Lowered by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

