DoYourTip Market Capitalization Reaches $265,696.05 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $265,696.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 356.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00532709 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.87 or 0.01920786 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

