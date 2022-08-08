DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.05 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 223189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

DP Poland Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £59.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy Dibb purchased 77,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,694.45).

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. In addition, it provides sub-franchisees. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 121 Domino's Pizza stores.

