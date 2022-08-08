Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.
Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$19.52. 135,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The firm has a market cap of C$918.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.90.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
