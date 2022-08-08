Duality Advisers LP Buys 14,953 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

NYSE FND opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

