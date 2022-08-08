Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Generac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Generac by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Generac by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.71.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $254.16 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average is $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

