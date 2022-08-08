Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.45 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $285.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

