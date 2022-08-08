Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.82 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

