Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.90 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $104.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.42. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

