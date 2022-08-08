Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.36 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.16 and a 200-day moving average of $237.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.