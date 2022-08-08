Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

