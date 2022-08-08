Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novavax by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $61.34 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

