Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.03 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 184.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 550,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 1.3 %

Olin stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

