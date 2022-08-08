Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 164,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.36 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.