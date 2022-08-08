Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Increases Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $15.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 556,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 44.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

